Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) finished Tuesday’s trading session with collective gains, as the EGX30 index climbed by 0.98% to 52,374.8 points.

The Shariah index grew by 0.28% to 5,820.55 points, while the EGX35-LV increased by 0.49% to 6,095.52 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the trading higher by 1.54% at 15,580.61 points and by 1.31% at 21,458.81 points, respectively.

The turnover hit EGP 8.887 billion through the exchange of 2.508 billion shares over 189,205 transactions, while the market cap stood at EGP 3.761 trillion.

Individuals controlled 78.74% of trading transactions, while institutions represented 21.25%.

Egyptians dominated the trading with 90.26%, whereas foreign and Arab investors equaled 5.55% and 4.2%, respectively.

Foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 99.338 million. Egyptian and Arab traders were net buyers with EGP 69.539 million and EGP 29.799 million, respectively.