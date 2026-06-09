Major Gulf markets rebounded early on Tuesday after Iran and Israel said they ​had halted ⁠attacks, though Tehran warned the truce would end if ‌Israel kept striking Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The most direct clash between the ​two countries since April threatened to derail Washington's efforts to broker an ​end to their ​more than three-month-long war with Tehran.

In the previous session, most Gulf bourses retreated as renewed Israeli strikes ⁠on Iran and attacks in Lebanon undermined hopes for a near-term end to the wider war.

Trump told Axios in an interview published Monday that he had warned Netanyahu he ​could ‌be left to ⁠fight alone ⁠if he resumed the war with Iran.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained ​1%, with the country's biggest lender by ‌assets, Saudi National Bank , climbing 3.1%. ⁠However, oil behemoth Saudi Aramco eased 0.8%.

Brent crude futures were down $1.14, or 1.2%, at $93.11 a barrel at 0630 GMT.

Washington is urging Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which carried about a fifth of global oil supplies before U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran in late February.

Dubai's main share index advanced 1.1%, led by ‌a 1.3% rise in top lender Emirates NBD and ⁠a 0.9% increase in blue-chip developer Emaar ​Properties.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was up 0.8%.

The Qatari index - which declined more than 2% on Monday - rebounded 2%, ​buoyed by ‌a 2% gain in the Gulf's biggest lender ⁠Qatar National Bank.

(Reporting by ​Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)