The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) has issued directives to retail banks and financing companies regarding the deferral of loan instalments and credit card payments, as part of the loan deferral and liquidity support programme, which includes a set of measures to support Bahrain’s economy and the financial sector, in line with the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The CBB underlined the importance of the entities concerned clarifying the implementation procedures to customers, to ensure ease of access to the programme and its smooth application, contributing to improved responsiveness, supporting financial stability, and enhancing the financial resilience of beneficiaries.

The loan deferral and liquidity support programme enables retail banks and financing companies to offer customers the option to defer loan instalments and credit card payments, including instalments and interest, for three months, for both individuals and companies.