The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), a leading financial powerhouse in the kingdom, has sealed a strategic collaboration deal with Bank of London and The Middle East (BLME) to provide tailored UK property finance solutions to its eligible high net worth clientele.

A shariah-compliant bank based in London, BLME focuses on key business areas such as wealth management solutions, real estate finance and savings products.

The agreement was signed at NBB’s headquarters in the presence of representatives from BLME. It opens access to residential, investment, and buy-to-let property financing across London and the wider United Kingdom through BLME’s established and regulated offer.

The bank’s financing is shariah-compliant, and dedicated guidance will be provided throughout the financing process.

This initiative forms part of NBB’s ongoing efforts to enhance its offering to HNWIs by providing clients with access to a broader range of international financial solutions, said NBB in a statement.

Clients will receive personalised relationship management and specialised structuring support aligned with both UK and Bahraini regulatory requirements, enabling efficient and compliant property acquisition.

Through this joint effort, NBB continues to expand its suite of cross-border financing solutions, further strengthening its position as a trusted partner to clients with international investment ambitions.-TradeArabia News Service

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