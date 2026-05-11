Greenz by Danube, the latest development by Danube Properties, was launched by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, during a major event held at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

The launch was attended by Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, along with more than 7,000 investors, business leaders, distinguished guests, and media representatives.

The project marks the debut of Danube’s first large-scale integrated master villa community and Dubai’s first fully furnished master villa project.

Sheikh Nahyan said the unveiling of “Greenz by Danube Properties” represents an important occasion reflecting the continued success achieved by Danube Group in the UAE. He noted that the company has built a strong and productive long-term relationship with Dubai and the UAE through its sustained contributions to the building materials sector and related industries, before expanding into real estate development and community building.

He added that the United Arab Emirates has earned a well-established global reputation as a destination where people from around the world come to build, invest, live, work, and create better futures for themselves and their families.

Sajan said: “If you ask me why someone should invest in Greenz by Danube, I’d summarise the answer in five key reasons: prime location, fully furnished homes with Dolce Vita Italian branded interiors, more than 50 amenities and services, easy access to all major destinations in Dubai, and our flexible 1% monthly payment plan.”

Located next to Dubai International Academic City and behind Dubai Silicon Oasis, “Greenz by Danube” is Dubai’s first fully furnished master villa community offered with a flexible 1% monthly payment plan. The project enjoys a strategic location within one of Dubai’s fastest-growing residential corridors.

The surrounding area is home to more than 100,000 residents, professionals, and entrepreneurs, and will benefit from the upcoming District IO technology hub aligned with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The hub is projected to generate more than 70,000 jobs, further enhancing the area’s appeal for investment and residential living.

The development will feature 3- and 4-bedroom townhouses, along with 5-bedroom semi-detached and twin villas. The homes will include modern façades, Dolce Vita finishes, private lifts, sky gardens, and closed kitchens, with handover scheduled for December 2029.

Residents will enjoy access to more than 50 amenities and services distributed across five themed leisure zones, including sports courts, beach-inspired spaces, wellness facilities, green landscapes, family zones, a dancing fountain, and a 3.75-km jogging track.

The project will also provide buggy transport within the community, in addition to a dedicated shuttle service to the metro station.

Danube Properties, a subsidiary of Danube Group founded by Rizwan Sajan in 1993, is among the UAE’s leading private real estate developers.

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