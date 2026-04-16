Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Properties has closed an AED 5 billion ($1.36 billion) five‑year syndicated sustainability‑linked revolving credit facility (RCF).

The facility strengthens Aldar’s liquidity position, lifting total available liquidity to AED 38.2 billion, comprising AED 13.9 billion in cash and AED 24.4 billion in undrawn committed facilities. The average maturity of senior debt stands at five years, while undrawn committed facilities have an average maturity of three‑and‑a‑half years.

The senior unsecured committed multi‑tranche facility includes both conventional and Islamic tranches in AED and US dollars and is structured as a floating‑rate revolving credit line. It is linked to sustainability‑related key performance indicators.

The transaction drew participation from 10 major UAE, regional and international financial institutions. Participating banks were Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (Abu Dhabi branch), Arab Bank for Investment and Foreign Trade (Al Masraf), Commercial Bank of Dubai , Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates Islamic, Emirates NBD Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, and SMBC (Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation).

This marks Aldar’s second sustainability‑linked RCF, following its debut AED 9 billion facility raised in January 2025.

Aldar is a publicly listed company, with majority stakes held by state-owned entity Mubadala. Moody's, which has rated Aldar Baa2, said the developer was supported by its leading position in Abu Dhabi's real estate market, robust recurring income from diversified assets, and high liquidity.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com