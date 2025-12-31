Muscat – Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has released wind forecast for Wednesday, detailing challenging maritime conditions across several coastal regions of the Sultanate. A significant marine alert has been issued for a portion of the Oman Sea coastline, where wave heights are expected to reach rough levels between 2.5 m and 3.0 m. Other sections of the Oman Sea and the Arabian Sea are anticipated to experience moderate conditions with wave heights ranging from 1.25 m to 2.0 m, while the Musandam and southern coasts remain relatively stable with slight to moderate sea states.

Wind speeds across the national coastline vary significantly, with the highest speeds of 25 knots recorded along the Musandam and northern Oman Sea coasts. Central coastal areas are experiencing moderate winds between 15 and 22 knots, while the southernmost points near the Arabian Sea report speeds of 15 to 18 knots.

Relative humidity levels are also expected to remain high, peaking at 75% along the Musandam and Arabian Sea coasts, and ranging between 40% and 70% for the Oman Sea region. Authorities advise all maritime practitioners and coastal residents to exercise caution due to the forecasted rough sea conditions.

