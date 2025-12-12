RIYADH —The National Center for Meteorology (NCM) recorded 135 millimeters of rainfall in the Jeddah governorate on December 7, making it the second highest rainfall recorded in the city in recent years.

The highest rainfall recorded in Jeddah was on November 24, 2022, between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. in the southern part of the city, reaching 179 millimeters. This surpassed the previous record of 90 millimeters recorded in 2009, and 111 millimeters in 2011. This high rainfall confirms the success of the flood drainage projects implemented by the Makkah Region Emirate in Jeddah.

The permanent solution projects for rainwater and flood drainage include the implementation of eight projects such as the construction of five dams and their accessories of auxiliary dams, a spillway for the dams, drainage channels, roads, Wadi Ghaya Dam, Umm Hablain Dam, Wadi Daghbaj Dam, Wadi Buraiman Dam, and Wadi Ghulail Dam.

The projects also include the expansion of the existing rainwater drainage channels, which are the northern, southern, and eastern channels, and the construction of a new rainwater drainage channel adjacent to King Abdulaziz International Airport.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).