AMMAN — Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows to Jordan reached approximately $1.525 billion during the first three quarters of 2025, up from $1.194 billion in the same period of 2024, marking a 27.7 per cent increase, according to a preliminary balance of payments data.

Arab countries accounted for 62.0 per cent of total FDI inflows, led by Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, which contributed 29.4 per cent. Saudi Arabia ranked first with 18.8 per cent, followed by Iraq at 11.5 per cent, Kuwait at 4.1 per cent and the UAE at 3.7 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra reported.

European countries represented 13.6 per cent of total inflows, including 9.4 per cent from EU member states and 2.9 per cent from the United Kingdom. The US contributed 3.1 per cent, while non-Arab Asian countries accounted for 2.3 per cent, led by India at 1.5 per cent and China at 0.3 per cent.

By economic activity, the financial and insurance sector attracted the largest share of FDI, accounting for 34.4 per cent of total inflows. Manufacturing followed with 10.7 per cent, while transport and storage and real estate each accounted for 7.4 per cent. Mining and quarrying attracted 7.3 per cent of total FDI.

Investments by non-Jordanian individuals in land and real estate reached $202.8 million, representing 13.3 per cent of total FDI inflows to the Kingdom during the first three quarters of 2025.

