Bahrain - A total of 13 shelters across the country are currently housing around 2,600 individuals who were forced to leave their homes due to the ongoing Iranian drone and missile attacks, it has been revealed.

Crisis and Disaster Management Directorate’s director Major Hamad AlSwar, in an interview with the GDN, outlined emergency protocols during the current fluid situation, public safety measures and the state of preparedness to counter the threats.

He said the National Disaster Centre activated its protocol following the first Iranian strike in Juffair, and has a team of experts from different ministries trained to deal with any possible scenarios.

“There are about 21 government entities and stakeholders who are all working round the clock at different centres to deal with the ongoing emergencies,” said Major AlSwar.

“We have done a lot of risk assessment and reviewed all possible hazards that can or will affect Bahrain, following which a Risk Register has been set up that covers man-made disasters, natural disasters, pandemic, and complications of conflict in this case.

“There is an emergency protocol in place, and we are doing good as part of our evolving mitigation plan.”

Since the first blast was heard in Juffair on Saturday, citizens and expatriates have spoken about the terror and trauma they felt as Iranian missiles were intercepted and drones hovered during the night.

A Bangladeshi expat was killed and two other Bangladeshis were seriously injured after debris from an intercepted missile fell at Salman Industrial City on Monday. Injuries were also reported after the Crowne Plaza Hotel in the Diplomatic Area was targeted on Sunday.

The Interior Ministry, as a precautionary measure, evacuated residents of some blocks in Juffair on Saturday who are currently sheltered at safer locations across the country.

“We have a plan for shelters where we can go up to 31 safe places across the four governorates using schools, sports halls, malls and hotels if it’s expanded,” added Major AlSwar.

“It all depends on the level of threat and requirement. We have now activated 13 shelters across Bahrain that are providing refuge to about 2,600 individuals from different nationalities – majority of them being Juffair residents.

“The shelter residents are being provided with food, bedding, and medical requirements as we continue to assist them in finding alternative locations. They can also continue staying at the shelter.”

Major AlSwar said that a team from the governorates – supported by the police, relevant authorities, and volunteers – remains on standby and continues to distribute meals daily, including throughout Ramadan.

The GDN has received at least two documents outlining the various shelters across the four governorates, along with their locations and contact details.

However, Major AlSwar explained that the sheltering plan is designed around establishing pick‑up points where the Interior Ministry can register individuals, transport them to designated shelters, ensure their safety, and prevent overcrowding.

He said always contact the emergency number 999 for assistance, including for shelter.

“We tested different scenarios for evacuation of different blocks and fully understand what needs to be done, as well as the specific locations to which people must be immediately relocated.

“We are here to support everyone, but these shelters are for residents in the areas identified for evacuation who do not have anywhere else to go.”

The official added they were also reaching out to blue-collar workers through multilingual campaigns and posters that are now displayed at the designated shelters.

He said there is still a long way to go with regards to public awareness during such emergencies, despite a clear roadmap with guidelines and illustrations released by the National Civil Protection Platform (NCPP).

The portal aims at educating and preparing the public for different emergency scenarios, including exposure from radiation and a dirty bomb.

The strategic objective of this roadmap for emergency preparedness is to educate the public about a unified protocol of risk mitigation programmes.

A series of infographics posted on www.ncpp.gov.bh provide detailed and vital information in English and Arabic.

“For example, we have been constantly talking about the lay-out details of a ‘safe room’ specification in every home where the family can take shelter in case of an emergency,” he said.

“The room on the first floor should be in the middle of the house with easy access and have enough space to store food and materials, while windows should be limited or metal frames with edges tightly sealed.

“This is important information during this time of conflict, and everyone is responsible for their own safety.”

Other procedures listed on the website include: Saving money for emergencies, securing important documents and downloading electronic copies, having a basic emergency kit in a plastic box or a duffel bag, a battery-operated radio, extra batteries, wet wipes, canned food and plastic covers or tape for securing.

The advisory also urges people to stock baby food, diapers and other supplies, including female hygiene items and medicines such as painkillers, antacids and anti-diarrhoeal drugs.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).