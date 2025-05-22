Bahrain - Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa yesterday met GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi.

Shaikh Rashid commended the active role of the GCC General Secretariat in advancing Gulf co-operation in security and following up on the implementation of resolutions adopted by the bloc’s Interior Ministers.

The meeting reviewed several issues related to enhancing security co-ordination, as well as topics aimed at further developing joint action.

