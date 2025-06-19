The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announcced that along with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) it has published a comprehensive plan to mitigate the risks stemming from global navigation satellite system (GNNS) interference.

The plan was part of the conclusions of a jointly-hosted workshop on the topic of GNSS interference.

Given the continued rise in frequency of incidents of interference with GNSS signals, the workshop concluded that a broader and more coordinated approach is needed — focusing on four key areas: improved information gathering, stronger prevention and mitigation measures, more effective use of infrastructure and airspace management, and enhanced coordination and preparedness among relevant agencies.

Reported incidents of interference with GNSS signals, known as jamming and spoofing, have been increasing across Eastern Europe and the Middle East in recent years.

Similar incidents have been reported in other locations globally. The initial response focused only on containing those GNSS interference incidents.

"GNSS disruptions are evolving in terms of both frequency and complexity. We are no longer just containing GNSS interference - we must build resilience. The evolving nature of the threat demands a dynamic and ambitious action plan," said Jesper Rasmussen, EASA Flight Standards Director.

"Through collaboration with partners in the European Union and IATA and by supporting the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), we are committed to keeping aviation safe, secure, and navigable," he stated.

Nick Careen, IATA Senior Vice President, Operations, Safety, and Security, pointed out that the number of global positioning system (GPS) signal loss events increased by 220% between 2021 and 2024 according to IATA’s data from the Global Aviation Data Management Flight Data eXchange.

"And with continued geopolitical tensions, it is difficult to see this trend reversing in the near term. IATA and EASA are working together to reinforce the redundancies that are built into the system, to keep flying safe," he stated.

"The next step is for ICAO to move these solutions forward with global alignment on standards, guidance, and reporting. This must command a high priority at the ICAO Assembly later this year. To stay ahead of the threat, aviation must act together and without delay," he added.

The workshop, held at EASA’s headquarters in Cologne, Germany last month, was attended by over 120 experts from the aviation industry, research organizations, government bodies, and international organizations.