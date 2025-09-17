"At this particular time and stage, the top priority for Qatar is to maintain its sovereignty and security and guarantee that such attacks by Israel never happen again," stressed HE Adviser to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Majed bin Mohamed al-Ansari.



Speaking at the weekly media briefing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday, he pointed out that Qatar will remain committed to the peace process and mediation leading to peaceful settlements for all the conflicts around the world and in particular Gaza and the Palestinian issue. "However, it is clear from the reckless action, the recent Israeli attacks on Doha and in particular on Hamas peace negotiators, that Israel does not want peace and is not serious about reaching a peace deal with Hamas. They even seem to be no longer caring about the well-being and safe return of the Israeli hostages," Dr al-Ansari said.



Regarding the visit to Qatar yesterday by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Dr al-Ansari stressed that the defence agreement and treaties between Qatar and the US have been a long term relationship and the recent events could only strengthen such agreements and further enhance them. "The relationship and defence relations have always been active and effective as the US President has described Qatar as a key ally and important partner."



In the meantime, he noted that so long as Israel is persisting on targeting the peaceful negotiators and the mediator as well, there will be no benefit in continuing the negotiations. This does not mean that Qatar will undermine its peaceful efforts to end the Gaza war or other places of conflict around the world.



Dr al-Ansari further stressed the humanitarian assistance and basic medical aid provided by Qatar as a continuous process, and mentioned the aid delivered to Syria and Afghanistan recently in co-operation and coordination with partners and friends.



Regarding the outcome of the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit held in Doha on Monday, he confirmed that it sends to the world a strong message of solidarity and support for Qatar to maintain its sovereignty, while condemning the irresponsible Israeli attacks on Doha, and demanding a strong international response against Israeli aggression.

