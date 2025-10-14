Dubai Police has announced the deployment of its latest innovation in smart policing — the autonomous robotic patrol “DPR 02” — during a press conference held at GITEX Global 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The patrol is set to begin its first official mission tomorrow (Wednesday) at Global Village.

The self-driving patrol represents a new generation of advanced policing technology, capable of autonomous movement and direct connection with the Command and Control Centre for faster response and higher precision in field operations.

The announcement was made in the presence of Major General Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence; Brigadier Turki Abdulrahman bin Fares, Director of the General Department of Operations; Brigadier Mansour Yousef Al Gargaawi, Director of the General Department of Administrative Affairs; Brigadier Dr Ibrahim bin Sebaa, Deputy Director of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering, and Engineer Farid Al Jouhari from Micropolis, Dubai Police’s strategic partner in developing the patrol.

Dubai Police confirmed that the launch of “DPR 02” at Global Village comes as part of Dubai’s ongoing drive towards a safer and smarter future, reflecting the emirate’s leadership in intelligent security and innovation-driven policing.

The robotic patrol is engineered with precision and high operational readiness, capable of continuous performance to enhance security coverage and support officers with real-time, data-based insights for rapid decision-making.

Dubai Police noted that the new patrol complements human officers through intelligent systems that provide full situational awareness and direct coordination with the Command and Control Centre for immediate response; reflecting Dubai Police’s vision of achieving connected, sustainable, and intelligent security operations.

Equipped with AI-powered autonomous navigation, 360-degree surveillance cameras, and advanced sensor technology, “DPR 02” strengthens security presence across high-traffic areas and key routes. Its design allows it to manoeuvre easily within both urban and open environments, ensuring swift response and effective coverage.

The deployment of “DPR 02” at Global Village marks a major milestone in Dubai Police’s journey toward smart security, reaffirming its commitment to harnessing artificial intelligence and modern technologies to enhance performance, speed up response times, and sustain Dubai’s position as a global pioneer in community-focused safety innovation.