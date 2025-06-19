Farzad Billimoria has been appointed as the head of Private Bank for the UAE at Barclays.

Barclays, which marks its 50th year in the country, is positioning itself to drive growth in private banking and wealth management. The bank is chasing market share in the Middle East and Asia.

Billimoria will be based in Dubai and report to Annabelle Bryde, Barclays’ head of Private Bank International.

Billimoria served as the Senior Executive Officer and Head of Private Bank for the UAE at HSBC.

He left HSBC amid the recent leadership changes that came as part of the restructuring efforts under CEO Georges Elhedery.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

