The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense announced Friday that the Naval Force carried out a joint parade with the Air Force in a full amphibious operation involving F/18 and Apache aircraft.

The joint display came within the framework of training activities conducted by the Kuwaiti Army, the ministry said in a press release.

It mainly aimed at showing the mechanism of workflow at command and control centers for such complex operations at the strategic, operational and tactical levels that require coordination at all levels, it added.

