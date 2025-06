JERUSALEM: Flights to and from Israel's main airport will partially resume on Monday, Israel's Airport Authority said on Sunday, with safety restrictions limiting the number of flights and passengers.

"Beginning tomorrow, Monday, June 23, 2025, both incoming and outgoing flights will resume at Ben Gurion Airport, marking a significant step toward the gradual restoration of routine international travel," the IAA said in a statement. (Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)