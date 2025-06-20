Doha, Qatar: The government is rapidly escalating its efforts to boost local food production and ensure long-term sustainability as part of its ambitious National Food Security Strategy 2030.

Recent data from the Ministry of Municipality and Environment signals clear progress, with targets centered on self-sufficiency in vital food categories.

Under the 2030 plan, Qatar aims for 55 percent self-reliance in vegetables, 30 percent in red meat, and 80 percent in fish, while achieving 100 percent self-sufficiency in dairy and fresh poultry production. As of 2024, more than 950 productive farms operate nationwide, and the area dedicated to organic farming has doubled.

Last year, over 26 million kilograms of local vegetables were marketed by Mahaseel Company—reflecting a 98 percent increase in fresh vegetable output over five years. The livestock sector showed notable gains, including fresh milk with 97 percent, while red meat climbed steadily, and poultry now meets full domestic demand.

Qatar’s agricultural market is highly dynamic, valued at around $180m in 2025 and projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.5 percent to $235m by 2030. This doubling in output is underpinned by greenhouses, hydroponics, vertical farming, and aquaponics methods championed in government programmes.

“These are outcomes of meticulous strategy, investment in technology, and strong policy frameworks,” said Ibrahim Al‑Marri, a food security expert. “We have improved self-sufficiency across critical food categories—from greenhouse vegetables to fish and dairy—by integrating modern irrigation, sustainable inputs, and strategic marketing support.”

Efforts are being made to reduce groundwater usage.

The country plans to cut water use per ton of crops by 40 percent by 2030 and expand treated sewage effluent (TSE) irrigation to 100 percent of fodder lands, up from 27 percent in 2019. “The adoption of hydroponics, automated irrigation, and soil-less techniques is fundamental.”

Al‑Marri said. “We saw a 20 percent rise in domestic vegetable output in 2023 alone, supplied by smart greenhouses and vertical farms—critical in Qatar’s arid climate.”

On the other hand, regional collaboration plays a key role. Qatar chaired the GCC Agricultural Cooperation and Food Security Committee, where stakeholders discussed standards for sustainable hydroponic systems and regional food resilience. “Qatar has also built a resilient food ecosystem that is technologically advanced and environmentally aware,” Al‑Marri stated.

