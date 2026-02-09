Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi has held talks with Chevron executives in Washington, D.C. to follow up on ongoing coordination to finalize the technical and commercial agreements for connecting Cyprus’ Aphrodite gas field to Egypt’s infrastructure, as per a statement.

The discussions focused on accelerating the implementation of the project through close cooperation between working teams from both sides.

Moreover, the talks underscored the importance of continued coordination with the Cypriot side to support the project’s execution steps.

They also highlighted Egypt’s role as a regional energy hub and the strategic value of its existing infrastructure in delivering mutual benefits for Egypt, Cyprus, and the project’s investment partners.

The two sides agreed to hold a follow-up meeting in Cairo at the end of March, to coincide with the opening of the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES 2026).