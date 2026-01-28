Dubai: The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the supervisory team for promoting Omani products (OPEX), continues its participation in Gulfood 2026 in Dubai with broad national representation from government entities and the private sector, highlighting competitive investment opportunities in the food sector and efforts to localise value-added projects.

Through the Sultanate’s pavilion, participating entities are showcasing investment prospects aimed at attracting and localising food-related projects within Oman’s industrial cities, free zones and economic zones. These opportunities are supported by integrated incentives, advanced infrastructure and investor-focused services designed to strengthen the country’s food value chains.

Hamood Al Balushi, Assistant Director General of Al Suwaiq Industrial City, said Gulfood provides an ideal platform to highlight the advantages of Madayn’s newest industrial city, recently announced in North Al Batinah Governorate. He noted growing interest among investors and business owners in Oman’s investment environment and its experience in localising industries through competitive incentives and well-developed infrastructure.

Al Balushi added that representatives from Al Suwaiq, Suhar, Al Buraimi and Mahas Industrial Cities are engaging with potential investors during the exhibition to present the facilities, services and dedicated zones available for food industries across Madayn’s industrial cities.

Highlighting food security objectives, Ahlam Al Amri, Director of In-Country Value at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, said the ministry is presenting promising investment opportunities in the food sector to attract investments, support localisation goals under the ‘Second Billion’ initiative and increase self-sufficiency rates.

She explained that the ministry’s participation aligns with efforts to strengthen food security as a key pillar of national stability and sustainable development under Oman Vision 2040, through boosting local production, substituting imports with domestic food manufacturing and enhancing partnerships with the private sector. These efforts, she said, contribute to maximising economic value and creating sustainable employment opportunities.

Meanwhile, Mahmoud Al Yazidi, Head of the Export Promotion Department at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, highlighted the continued growth of the global food sector driven by rising demand for high-quality products. He said participation in specialised international exhibitions such as Gulfood plays a vital role in promoting Omani products, increasing non-oil exports and strengthening the Sultanate’s presence in international markets.

Al Yazidi noted that Omani companies participating under the national pavilion are expecting positive outcomes from Gulfood 2026, including enhanced international marketing exposure, new direct export deals and broader commercial opportunities. He added that the exhibition also offers valuable opportunities for knowledge exchange and exposure to the latest trends and technologies in food manufacturing.

Omaima Bahajaj, Marketing and Communication Manager at Salalah Free Zone, said participation at Gulfood 2026 under the Sultanate of Oman’s pavilion, in coordination with several national bodies, aims to promote key investment opportunities in the food sector and attract value-added investments.

She added that the participation showcases the competitive advantages of Salalah Free Zone, including its strategic location, integrated infrastructure and supportive investment incentives, which strengthen food value chains and enhance manufacturing, storage and logistics capabilities, while supporting Oman’s economic diversification goals.

Gulfood is one of the world’s largest annual trade exhibitions for the food and beverage sector. Its 31st edition is being held from January 26 to 30 for the first time across two venues — the Dubai World Trade Centre and the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai — with participation from 195 countries and more than 8,500 exhibitors and brands.

