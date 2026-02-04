PHOTO
BENGALURU - Most Gulf stock markets rose in early trade on Wednesday, tracking firmer oil prices and upbeat corporate earnings, while investors assessed the potential market fallout from escalating Middle East tensions.
Oil - a key driver for Gulf equities - climbed after reports of a drone attack, an incident involving a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, and a sharp decline in U.S. crude inventories. Brent crude futures were up 0.4% at $67.58 a barrel by 0730 GMT.
The Abu Dhabi benchmark index gained 0.8%, with most stocks in positive territory.
Blue-chip developer Aldar Properties rose 1.2% after announcing 66 billion dirhams ($17.97 billion) in development contracts during 2025 and saying it had completed, alongside Mubadala Investment Company, a strategic joint venture to establish a 10 billion dirhams ($2.72 billion) retail platform in Abu Dhabi.
NMDC Energy added 2.6% after reporting a 14% increase in full-year net profit and a 14% rise in cash dividends.
Dubai's benchmark stock index advanced 0.5%, supported by gains in communications, consumer discretionary and financial stocks. Emirates NBD, the emirate's largest lender, rose 1.5%, while Tecom Group climbed 2% after the business-district operator posted a 70% jump in full-year profit.
Separately, the UAE's non-oil private sector recorded the fastest growth in new business in nearly two years in January, driven by a sharp rise in new orders, a survey showed on Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index edged up 0.2%, aided by materials, utilities and consumer staples. Saudi Arabian Mining Co gained 2.2%, and ACWA Power rose 1.9% after the company said it had signed an energy conversion and water purchase agreement with a deal value of about $4.1 billion.
The Qatari benchmark index slipped 0.3%, pressured by a 1.1% decline in Industries Qatar, while Gulf International Services shed 7% after reporting a 5% fall in full-year net profit.
($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Eileen Soreng)