The Saudi bourse led Gulf equities lower in early trade on Thursday, as oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel after the U.S. and Iran agreed to hold talks in Oman.
Crude prices, a key driver for Gulf financial markets, tumbled 1.6% to $68.35 per barrel at 0900 GMT.
Despite the upcoming talks, there are concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump will still carry out his threats to strike Iran, the fourth-largest producer among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, potentially risking a wider confrontation in the oil-rich region.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index fell 1.1%, with almost all constituents in negative territory. Losses were led by materials, IT and real estate.
Saudi Arabian Mining dropped 4.9% and Saudi National Bank, the kingdom's largest lender by assets, slipped 2.6%.
The Qatari benchmark index declined 0.1%, with most stocks lower. Qatar National Bank, the region's largest lender, shed 0.5% and Gulf International Services lost 1%.
Dubai's benchmark stock index eased 0.1%, dragged lower by a 2.6% drop in Commercial Bank of Dubai and a 1% decline in ALEC Holding.
The Abu Dhabi benchmark index edged down 0.1%. Both Aldar Properties and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank lost 1%.
(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Eileen Soreng)