MUSCAT: A major tuna and sardine canning facility backed by the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) has begun operations in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, reinforcing the Sultanate’s push to increase value-added production in the fisheries sector and strengthen food manufacturing capacity .

Developed through OIA’s subsidiary, Oman Food Investment Holding, the project represents an investment of OMR 26 million and has an annual production capacity of up to 100 million cans, placing it among the largest fish canning plants in the Middle East. The facility surpasses comparable plants across the GCC in operational scale and processing capability .

The plant produces a range of seafood products, including canned tuna and sardines, alongside fish-derived products such as fish meal and fish oil. It operates a fully integrated supply chain, sourcing raw materials from Omani fishing companies and utilising modern processing lines, cold storage facilities, and warehousing for finished goods. This integrated model enhances efficiency, product quality, and domestic value creation in the fisheries industry .

The project is expected to create around 200 direct jobs, contributing to national employment targets and supporting efforts to build local capabilities in food processing and manufacturing. On-the-job training is a key component of the facility’s operations, aligning with broader objectives to develop human capital in emerging industrial sectors .

Sustainability has been embedded into the plant’s design and operations. Environmentally responsible practices include energy and water efficiency measures, as well as the reuse of fish waste to produce secondary products such as fish oil and meal, in line with international sustainability standards and the UN Sustainable Development Goals .

Located in Duqm, near major fishing grounds and a growing network of ports along the Arabian Sea, the facility benefits from strategic logistical advantages that support competitive access to regional and global markets. These advantages are expected to strengthen Oman’s position as a reliable exporter of high-quality seafood products .

The project supports Oman Vision 2040, particularly its pillars of economic diversification, sustainable investment, and private-sector-led growth. It also forms part of OIA’s National Development Fund (NDF), which oversees more than 160 companies across key economic sectors. The NDF focuses on eight strategic priorities, including stimulating sectoral growth, enhancing local content, attracting investment, and strengthening governance and institutional transparency .

OIA is the investment arm of the Sultanate of Oman, managing a diversified portfolio across sectors such as food and fisheries, energy, logistics, ICT, tourism, mining, manufacturing, and aviation, with investments spanning domestic and international markets .



