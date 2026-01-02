In Southern Africa, the poultry sector holds enormous promise. As one of the region’s fastest-growing agricultural industries, poultry offers a pathway to enhanced food security, job creation, and rural development. The sector is also central to Africa’s ambition of achieving self-sufficiency in affordable animal protein that supports healthier and more food-secure communities.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), poultry is the most widely consumed and affordable source of meat in Africa, with demand expected to increase by nearly 200% by 2050 as populations grow and incomes rise.

Yet, despite this promise, the sector’s potential has been constrained by fragmented policy environments, high input costs, weak value chains, and limited access to finance.

When countries work in isolation, differing policies, standards, and trade regulations across SADC limit cross-border commerce, discourage private investment, and increase production costs.

Isolation also weakens resilience and innovation. Feed, vaccines, and expertise already move regionally, but without coordination, countries compete instead of collaborating.

This fragmentation restricts smallholder farmers, hinders disease response, and prevents the region from realising its full potential.

Coordinated policy and regional action

Unlocking the next phase of growth will require coordinated, deliberate, and regional action cutting across borders and across public and private sectors. The sector needs integrated systems that connect farmers, feed producers, processors, distributors, and markets across the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Since the inaugural Poultry Futures Forum in Tanzania in October 2024, governments across the SADC region are drafting and refining national poultry action plans, providing clearer and structured direction for the regional sector development.

These frameworks mark a shift away from fragmented, project-based approaches toward long-term national strategies that align with regional goals.

Malawi’s recent launch of its first National Poultry Delivery Lab illustrates how coordinated policy reform can drive real transformation when governments, the private sector, and development partners align their efforts.

Led by the Government of Malawi, AGRA, and the Poultry Industry Association of Malawi, the Lab aims to make poultry a key driver of nutrition, jobs, and economic inclusion.

Supported by AGRA’s Southern Africa Poultry Initiative (SAPI), Malawi’s Delivery Lab mirrors similar efforts in Tanzania and Mozambique, where national poultry strategies are being aligned under SADC’s regional agenda.

These Labs are turning policy into action by streamlining export processes and addressing high feed costs to make poultry production more efficient and competitive. Feed accounts for up to 70% of poultry production costs, making it the sector’s biggest challenge.

When global grain prices spike, poultry producers in Africa feel the impact immediately. SADC countries, including Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique, are expanding local feed manufacturing through public–private partnerships, which can help the region reduce import reliance and stabilise prices. By scaling feed production locally and regionally, SADC countries are better positioned to respond to growing demand while building more resilient food systems.

The outcomes from Malawi’s Lab, presented at the Poultry Futures Forum 2025 in Lusaka, showcased how national reforms are feeding into a coordinated regional effort for the poultry economy across Southern Africa.

Climate resilience and sustainable growth

Climate change poses one of the greatest threats to Africa’s agricultur,e and the poultry sector is no exception. Temperature fluctuations, feed shortages, and disease outbreaks continue to disrupt production. To address this, several countries have begun testing and scaling climate-resilient production systems.

In Zambia, for example, pilot projects are introducing solar-powered hatcheries and energy-efficient cold chain systems to reduce costs and emissions. These are practical, scalable models that can strengthen resilience and sustainability across the SADC region.

The poultry sector is increasingly becoming a gateway for youth and women entrepreneurs to enter agribusiness. Across the region, thousands of small-scale farmers are operating poultry enterprises - from hatcheries and feed processing to retail and distribution.

Programmes supported by AGRA and its partners are providing training in business management, financial literacy, and access to credit. These efforts are bearing fruit. Women-led and youth-led enterprises are gaining recognition for their contributions to innovation and value addition.

This inclusive approach ensures that the poultry revolution is not just about production, but about shared prosperity.

Investors need clarity on policy frameworks, predictable trade regulations, and access to reliable data. This is why AGRA, through the Southern Africa Poultry Initiative (SAPI), is leading efforts to align policy and investment priorities across the region.

The goal is to make the sector bankable, where businesses have access to credit, governments provide regulatory stability, and value chains are structured for profitability.

The future of Southern Africa’s poultry sector depends on regional collaboration. A coordinated strategy enables scale, innovation, and stronger trade competitiveness. With the right partnerships, policies, and investment, the region can transform poultry into a driver of food security, jobs, and inclusive economic growth.

Southern Africa’s poultry revolution has begun, and through collective action, it can become a cornerstone of Africa’s agricultural transformation.

