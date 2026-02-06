RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Education has revoked the licenses of 74 private schools across several cities in the Kingdom, as part of its efforts to safeguard student safety and uphold the quality of the educational environment.

The decision followed the detection of multiple regulatory violations, including breaches related to student safety, educational standards, and compliance with approved requirements.

Inspection visits conducted over the past period revealed that several schools had failed to renew their licenses or comply with updated regulatory requirements, prompting the implementation of necessary measures to protect student safety and maintain the quality of the educational environment.

The ministry clarified that the violations included the absence of a valid operating license and the lack of a safety license (Civil Defense certificate), both of which are mandatory for the continued operation of private educational institutions.

The Ministry, in its bid to ensure continuity in students’ education, has facilitated the direct transfer of affected students to public schools, while also granting parents the option to transfer their children to private schools of their choice. This measure ensures that students are able to complete their studies without disruption in a safe and appropriate learning environment close to their residences.

The decision was taken following a series of regulatory actions and escalating warnings, as well as the failure of the schools concerned to comply with corrective requirements. The ministry cited the heightened risks posed by ongoing violations, irregularities in educational operations, and the inability of license holders to meet essential operational standards.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

