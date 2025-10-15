The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has closed a training centre in one of the emirates, referred its managers to the Public Prosecution and imposed fines for conducting unlicenced educational activities and other violations.

This action followed inspections by MoHESR teams that uncovered serious violations, including unlicensed educational activities, enrolling students without obtaining the necessary approvals, promoting unaccredited programmes and operating an unlicensed nursery. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation also reported additional breaches related to public safety and the employment of unlicensed workers.

MoHESR stated that, in coordination with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Ministry of Education and the emirate’s Department of Economic Development, it has taken necessary actions against the centre and its administrators.

MoHESR noted that the centre was fined and shut down until the required licences are obtained. Its administrators were referred to the emirate’s Public Prosecution for operating without a licence and promoting unaccredited programmes. MoHESR is also working with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority to block the centre’s online accounts and websites used to promote its programmes.

The Ministry affirmed it will continue monitoring violators and enforcing penalties under national laws, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen oversight of UAE-based higher education institutions and training centres. Its proactive oversight and governance frameworks aim to protect students, ensure the quality of academic and vocational programmes and build public confidence in the national education system.

MoHESR urged parents and students to verify that educational and training institutions are licenced and their programmes are accredited before enrolling. Verification can be done through the Ministry’s website (www.mohesr.gov.ae) or the Customer Happiness Centre at 800511.