RIYADH — The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday approved the establishment of a branch of the UK’s University of Strathclyde in Riyadh, making it the second foreign university to receive such approval after the University of New Haven, which plans to open three colleges in the Saudi capital by 2026.

Founded in 1796 and based in Glasgow, the University of Strathclyde is a world-renowned technological research institution and one of the UK’s leading universities in business and engineering.

Its historic motto, “The Place of Useful Learning,” reflects its philosophy of linking academic knowledge with practical application in industry and the economy.

The university has around 30,000 students from more than 140 countries and is known for its strong research and innovation programs.

The decision to establish the Riyadh branch represents a strategic step toward empowering local talent, transferring knowledge, and developing specialized skills.

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City, in partnership with the Ministries of Education and Investment, continues to attract leading international educational institutions to enhance the quality of education and improve the capital’s global competitiveness as it advances toward becoming one of the world’s largest urban economies.

Saudi Education Minister Yousef Al-Benyan said earlier that the Kingdom’s education sector has become increasingly attractive to major international universities.

Since 2024, the ministry has issued 199 foreign investment licenses to international education companies, including two global universities set to open their branches in the country.

