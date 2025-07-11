RIYADH — Saudi Arabia will introduce a national artificial intelligence (AI) curriculum across all levels of public education starting from the 2025–2026 academic year.



Tthe National Curriculum Center announced nucluding the new curriculum in partnership with the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, and the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA).



The initiative aligns with the Human Capability Development Program under Vision 2030, aiming to build a comprehensive educational system that reinforces national values while boosting the Kingdom’s global competitiveness and leadership in AI.



The new AI curriculum is designed to empower students with specialized skills from early stages, equipping them to engage with the digital age and contribute to innovative solutions throughout their educational journey from primary school to university and vocational training, and continuing into lifelong learning.



The curriculum will feature age-appropriate AI modules delivered through interactive and practical learning methods. It also includes a framework to ensure continuity and progression across different education levels, with AI learning outcomes incorporated into the national student performance assessment system.



This announcement follows the recent launch of a pilot course titled "Introduction to Artificial Intelligence" for third-year secondary students in the general track. The course, developed by SDAIA in collaboration with the National Curriculum Center and the Ministry of Education, was unveiled during the Human Capability Initiative conference held in April 2025.



Officials said this marks a foundational step toward embedding AI concepts into the national education system, preparing a digitally aware generation ready to lead in advanced technology sectors.

