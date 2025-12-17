DOHA: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has said that implementation is underway to strengthen Qatar’s education system, with ongoing construction and development set to deliver more than 40 new schools of high global standards by 2030.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education H E Dr. Ibrahim Al Nuaimi has outlined Qatar’s comprehensive strategy to strengthen the national education system through modern infrastructure, qualified teachers, flexible academic planning and expanded scholarship opportunities in line with the country’s long-term vision up to 2030.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, Dr. Al Nuaimi stressed that modern school infrastructure remains a cornerstone of the ministry’s development plans. He noted that a national plan launched three years ago has already delivered tangible results. The first phase saw the completion of around 10 new schools, followed by a second phase that added eight more. In the upcoming academic term, four additional schools are set to be handed over, while the third phase will include approximately 14 schools.

“From now until 2030, we expect to have more than 40 modern schools equipped with advanced infrastructure that meets the needs of today’s students,” he said. These facilities are designed to provide an integrated learning environment that supports students, teachers and school leadership, while keeping pace with global educational standards.

Beyond infrastructure, Dr. Al Nuaimi emphasised that student preparation, teacher development and effective communication with parents are equally vital. He highlighted the importance of national digital learning platforms, describing them as a key tool in linking parents with schools and students. “These platforms strengthen partnership with families and ensure that parents are actively engaged in their children’s educational journey,” he explained.

Addressing key educational policies, Dr. Al Nuaimi pointed to significant progress in attracting Qatari male students to the teaching profession. The number of Qatari male students enrolled in colleges of education has increased to around 150, a milestone the ministry considers a major achievement. “Our goal is to prepare these students to become future teachers and academic staff in our schools,” he said, expressing hope that the number will continue to rise.

He also encouraged secondary school students to view teaching as a profession of national importance. “Education is a foundational pillar upon which many of the country’s future needs are built,” he noted. In addition, the ministry continues to run empowerment and qualification programmes for graduates from other disciplines and universities abroad, ensuring they meet Qatar’s educational standards before joining the national school system.

Dr. Al Nuaimi also shed light on the new academic calendar for schools covering the years 2025–2028. Introduced three years ago and continuously evaluated, the calendar aims to balance academic requirements with social and cultural considerations.

It carefully schedules examinations and holidays in a way that aligns with Qatari society, taking into account the holy month of Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha, while ensuring that instructional hours for students are not affected.

“The calendar has now reached a stable and integrated format that supports the educational process effectively,” he said.

About government scholarships, Dr. Al Nuaimi reaffirmed that Qatar has a long-standing tradition of offering scholarships both inside and outside the country. Today, students benefit from internal scholarships at Qatar University, as well as expanded cooperation with institutions such as Lusail University, particularly in English language education. A new and significant programme has also been launched in partnership with University of Doha for Science and Technology, focusing on education in science and technology.

As Qatar moves toward expanding STEM education, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Dr. Al Nuaimi highlighted the success of specialised STEM schools. One such school has already graduated several cohorts, with all graduates securing admission to leading universities in Qatar and abroad, including in the United Kingdom and the United States. All of these graduates are Qatari nationals. In addition, the ministry has expanded technical education through specialised schools, including technical schools for construction and for girls, and recently established a new modern technical school in the northern regions. Technological specialisation has also been introduced in general secondary schools alongside scientific and literary tracks, ensuring graduates are well-prepared for both the labour market and higher education.

Dr. Al Nuaimi said that these integrated efforts reflect Qatar’s commitment to building a future-ready education system that serves students, families and national development goals alike.

