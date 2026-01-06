The UAE real estate sector is entering the New Year on the back of robust growth, underpinned by strong population inflows, sustained residential demand, and emerging innovations such as property tokenisation, according to Farhan Badami, Market Analyst at eToro.

“The UAE’s real estate market continues to benefit from powerful structural tailwinds,” Badami said. “Population growth remains a key driver of housing demand, while new technologies such as tokenisation are beginning to reshape how properties are bought, sold and valued across major markets like Dubai and Abu Dhabi.”

Both Dubai and Abu Dhabi are experiencing a demographic expansion that continues to support residential demand.

Dubai’s population surpassed four million in 2025, with more than 208,000 new residents added over the year.

This growth, driven by employment opportunities, lifestyle appeal and long-term residency initiatives, has translated into record activity levels in the property market.

“In 2025 alone, Dubai recorded property transactions exceeding AED680 billion, representing year-on-year growth of around 30%,” Badami noted. “Abu Dhabi is showing a similar pattern, with residential demand growing by approximately 5% to 6% annually, significantly outpacing the rate of new housing supply.”

Looking ahead to 2026, one of the key developments to watch will be the shift towards tokenisation and fractional ownership. What was once largely theoretical is now moving into practical implementation, with Dubai’s Land Department launching a tokenisation pilot that integrates blockchain-based property titles into the official land registry.

“This initiative has the potential to fundamentally change how real estate is traded,” Badami said. “Tokenisation could allow investors to purchase fractional ownership in property assets with greater speed, transparency and efficiency, while also improving market liquidity over time.”

He added that sustained population growth continues to support pre-sales activity, pricing power and recurring rental income, while a more mature market environment favours well-capitalised developers with strong land banks and proven execution capabilities.

“At the same time, innovation such as tokenisation may open up new funding channels and broaden the investor base,” Badami explained. “For investors, this reinforces the appeal of established developers with meaningful exposure to residential demand in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.”

From an equity market perspective, Badami believes the real estate upswing points to a sector supported by fundamentals rather than speculation.

“For stocks linked to the real estate ecosystem, from developers to financial institutions, the outlook suggests scope for steady earnings growth,” he said.

“Healthier cash flows also support the potential for sustainable dividend growth, which will be a key focus for income-oriented investors in the year ahead.”

