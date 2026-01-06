Bahrain has recorded real economic growth of 4% at constant prices and 4.5% at current prices during the third quarter of 2025 on an annual basis, according to data issued by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA).

As per estimates of the national accounts issued by iGA, the kingdom's non-oil GDP surged by 3.1% at constant prices and 4.9% at current prices in the third quarter of 2025 compared with the same period of the previous year.

The oil GDP recorded an increase of 9.3% at constant prices and 2.3% at current prices, it stated.

According to iGA, all economic activities achieved growth at both constant and current prices compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Real estate activities grew by 5.4%, Financial and insurance activities recorded an increase of 5.0%, followed by education activities by 4.8%, and transportation and storage activities by 4.4% at constant prices, it added.

