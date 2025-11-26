Egypt and Italy signed a series of cooperation protocols on Tuesday to establish 89 new applied technology schools across multiple specialisations, in a move officials said would significantly expand the country’s technical education system.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly witnessed the signing ceremony in Cairo. The event was attended by ministers responsible for water resources, agriculture, public enterprises and education, along with Italian Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara and Italy’s ambassador in Cairo.

According to Cabinet spokesperson Mohamed El-Homsany, the agreements were signed between the Ministry of Education and a number of Egyptian ministries, local agencies and Italian technical institutions. Egyptian signatories included the ministries of agriculture, water resources, and public enterprises through several state holding companies in the pharmaceutical, chemical, textile and metals sectors.

Local partners included the Arab Organisation for Industrialisation, Egypt’s Future Sustainable Development Authority, Ezz Steel, Bee Well and the Suez Canal-based El Sewedy Technical Academy.

Italian partners included the Ingem San Paolo Foundation, ITS Agro Academy, the Technology Institute for Pharmaceutical Industries, Nova Tecnologia della Vita Academy, ITS Meta Academy, the Higher Technical Institute for Sustainable Mobility – G. Caputo, and the Danieli Foundation.

Education Minister Mohamed Abdel Latif said the agreements mark a major step forward for Egypt’s technical education sector and reflect growing cooperation with Italy, whose institutions hold a strong international reputation in vocational training. He said the initiative aims to equip Egyptian students with advanced technical skills aligned with labour market needs and global standards.

Speaking at the ceremony, Madbouly said Egypt, under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, places technical and technological education at the forefront of its priorities as a foundation for building a productive, knowledge-driven economy.

He said the partnership with Italy sends a clear message that both countries are investing in human capital and expanding cooperation to prepare a skilled workforce capable of competing in domestic and international labour markets. Madbouly added that the launch of the 89 schools marks the start of a broader phase of collaboration in technical training and education.

