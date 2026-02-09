Egypt - Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Egypt Education Platform (EEP) to establish a private university in Noor City with a total investment cost of EGP 8bn, the company announced.

The agreement stipulates that TMG’s contribution to the university project is limited to providing the land, which spans approximately 216,000 square metres. In exchange, Talaat Moustafa Group will receive a stake in the project’s owning company along with a share of revenues throughout the operational lifespan of the development. Construction for the first phase of the university is expected to commence by 2029, according to approved executive plans.

As part of the same agreement, EEP will also operate two schools within Noor City under a management contract. TMG will provide the land for these schools and provide the necessary investment for the construction of the educational facilities, while EEP will be responsible for management and operations.

The partnership is part of Talaat Moustafa Group strategy to diversify its investments and maximise returns from its integrated urban projects. The company stated that the move aims to enhance the contribution of sustainable-return activities within its cities by merging educational investment with real estate development to support long-term economic value and investment attractiveness.

Noor City, located in the Capital Gardens area of East Cairo, covers a total area of 21 million square metres. The project is designed according to sustainability standards and smart city concepts to support economic and service activities. TMG confirmed that unit deliveries in Noor City are expected to begin in 2026, according to the approved schedule.

EEP, which will manage the new facilities, is owned by the Egypt Education Fund, a fund managed and supported by EFG Hermes.

