RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Kuwait University (KU), represented by its College of Graduate Studies, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday with the Saudi Education and Training Evaluation Commission (ETEC), aimed at enhancing cooperation and exchanging expertise in key academic and quality assurance fields.

Speaking on the sidelines of the signing ceremony, Acting Dean of the College of Graduate Studies Dr. Ahmad Al-Mikhyal said the MoU seeks to strengthen collaboration in areas such as quality assurance, academic accreditation, and the sharing of institutional knowledge.

Dr. Al-Mikhyal noted that the agreement will facilitate joint efforts in the development of educational programs, benefiting from mutual experience in measurement, evaluation, and university admission testing. It also includes provisions for organizing joint workshops and training sessions.

“This cooperation represents a strategic opportunity to elevate the quality of education outcomes at Kuwait University,” he said, highlighting the role of ETEC’s expertise in setting quality benchmarks and implementing rigorous evaluation and accreditation procedures.

He praised the Saudi model in education and training quality, describing it as “a global pioneer” that aligns with future demands and contributes to both institutional and academic excellence.

The MoU marks a significant step toward fostering a competitive academic environment and achieving higher education standards in the region.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

