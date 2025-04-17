amana, the regionally born digital brokerage platform, is transforming how individuals across the MENA region trade and invest. With over 350,000 registered users and growing, amana now offers one of the broadest, most sophisticated product offerings in the market—designed specifically for both long-term investors and active traders seeking full access to global and regional markets.

For long-term investors, amana provides an intuitive, fee-free gateway to portfolio building. Clients can invest in physical US and MENA-listed stocks at zero cost, with no platform or custody fees, and no lock-in periods for its automated investment plan products. The platform also offers a diverse suite of ETFs across major asset classes—spanning gold, fixed income, US and MENA equities, Shariah-compliant strategies, and crypto exposures—allowing investors to construct resilient, forward-looking portfolios with ease and flexibility. With automated investment plans available directly in the app, even novice investors can begin accumulating wealth methodically, without complexity, lockup periods or additional management fees.

At the same time, amana has rapidly emerged as the region’s go-to platform for active traders. The app now supports over 450 cryptocurrencies—making it the largest crypto selection offered by any locally regulated broker in MENA—alongside access to more than 5,500 global and regional assets. From US and global equities to forex, commodities, indices, oil, and a variety of other derivatives, traders can respond to market opportunities in real time, without switching platforms, and all while earning 3.5% interest on any univested cash. Those engaging in high-volume trading are eligible for up to 20% cashback of spreads paid, further reinforcing amana’s appeal to the region’s fast-growing base of digital-native, performance-driven market participants.

The amana app itself is designed to meet the expectations of a new generation of market participants—fast, clean, and mobile-first, yet underpinned by group regulatory oversight from leading authorities, including SCA, CMA, CYSEC, FCA, DFSA, and LFSA. Whether accessing amana through its streamlined mobile interface or via desktop with amanaWeb, users benefit from a unified experience that eliminates the fragmentation traditionally associated with managing multiple asset classes across different accounts.

“We’ve built amana around the idea of full access and full control,” said Muhammad Rasoul, CEO of amana. “Whether you want to build wealth over the long term, actively trade across markets, or do both, amana empowers you with the breadth of assets, the technology, and the transparency to do it your way, In today’s digital economy, we believe that everyone has a right to access the global markets and have an opportunity to build wealth without incurring the high fees and commissions charged by banks, traditional brokers, and other investment apps.”

As market participation in the MENA region continues to accelerate—particularly among millennial and first-time investors—amana’s hybrid model positions it at the forefront of the region’s financial evolution. The company’s focus on accessibility, transparency, and seamless integration of traditional and digital assets reflects a deeper shift toward a more inclusive investment landscape.

For more information or to get started, visit amana.app or download the amana app from major app stores.

About amana

Founded in the UAE, amana is a next-generation trading and investing platform serving more than 350,000 customers across the MENA region. Regulated by multiple financial authorities, amana offers access to over 5,500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, global equities, ETFs, commodities, and more—through a single secure account.