Hard Rock International (HRI) has set its sights on Ras Al Khaimah for a new hotel and residential project, which will open its doors in 2028.

The project is backed by RAK Hospitality Holding and Malta’s db Group through its HR Hotel JV. The property, located near Al Marjan Island, will feature 300 hotel rooms and 395 branded residences, and include an events venue.

Financial details of the project have not been disclosed.

HRI has properties in nearly 80 countries including hotels, casinos, live performance venues and cafes.

Top brands in the global hospitality industry, including Nobu Hotels and Nikki Beach Hotels and Resorts, have been setting up properties in Ras Al Khaimah. The emirate is also preparing to open doors to the UAE’s first casino in early 2027, through the Wynn Al Marjan Island project.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

