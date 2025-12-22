Arab Finance: Egypt has signed an agreement to manage and operate the historic Continental Hotel in downtown Cairo under the global Indian brand TAJ Hotels, the Egyptian cabinet stated on December 21st.

The signing marks the brand’s first entry into the Egyptian market and a major step in reviving one of the capital’s most prominent heritage landmarks.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said the revival of the Continental Hotel represents a successful model of partnership between the state and the global private sector, aligned with Egypt’s vision to preserve architectural heritage while investing in it in a modern and sustainable way.

He added that the project supports the tourism sector, creates job opportunities, and strengthens Cairo’s position on the global tourism map.

Minister of Public Business Sector Mohamed Shimi said the agreement fits within the ministry’s broader strategy to revitalize and develop state-owned tourism and hotel assets through partnerships with leading international operators.

He noted that work on the Continental Hotel’s revitalization began on site in the second quarter of this year, as part of the state’s plan to restore the historic character of Khedival Cairo.

The project, he said, is fully committed to preserving the building’s authentic architectural character and historic facades while integrating them with the latest international hotel operating standards.

The minister added that partnering with TAJ reflects the growing confidence of major international hotel brands in the Egyptian economy and tourism investment climate.

He said the choice of a brand with a strong global track record in managing luxury heritage properties ensures a high-end tourist experience that matches the historical value of the Continental Hotel and its prime location, while expanding Egypt’s supply of quality hotel rooms and supporting efforts to attract more visitors.

Dating back to 1870, the Continental Hotel is one of Cairo’s most significant historic landmarks, overlooking Azbakeya Garden and Opera Square in the heart of Khedival Cairo.

The property is set to reopen as a five-star hotel with around 300 rooms, while maintaining its original architectural style and facade. TAJ operates more than 335 hotels across over 150 locations worldwide.

The Continental Hotel is owned by the Egyptian General Co for Tourism and Hotels (EGOTH), a subsidiary of the Holding Company for Tourism and Hotels under the Ministry of Public Business Sector.