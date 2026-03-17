Arab Finance: Prices of fertilizers and building materials in Egyptian markets mixed on Monday, March 16th, as per the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of ammonium sulfate declined by 5.3% to EGP 18,649 per ton, while the price of ammonium nitrate retreated by 2.5% to EGP 22,750 per ton.

Likewise, the price of urea dropped by 4.2% to EGP 24,018 per ton.

In the building materials sector, the price of gray cement fell by 2.7% to EGP 3,953 per ton.

On the other hand, the price of investment-grade steel went up by 2% to EGP 36,732 per ton.

The price of Ezz Steel also climbed by 1.7% to EGP 38,739 per ton.