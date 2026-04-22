Arab Finance: Prices of fertilizers and building materials in the Egyptian market varied on Tuesday, April 21st, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of ammonium sulfate fell by 6.6% to reach EGP 18,183 per ton, while the price of ammonium nitrate rose by 2.1% to EGP 24,134 per ton.

Urea’s price hit EGP 24,741 per ton, reflecting a daily increase of 0.9%.

Regarding building materials, the price of gray cement amounted to EGP 4,063 per ton.

The investment-grade steel was priced at EGP 37,740 per ton, whereas Ezz Steel costed EGP 38,511 per ton.