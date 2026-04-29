Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) disclosed the prices of fertilizers and building materials on Tuesday, April 28th.

Ammonium sulfate increased by 9.4% to EGP 19,547 per ton, while the ammonium nitrate grew by 1.1% to EGP 24,287 per ton.

Urea was priced at EGP 24,933 per ton, marking a slight increase of 0.4% daily.

A ton of gray cement climbed by 3.4% to EGP 4,169.

The investment-grade steel went up by 0.3% to EGP 37,225 per ton.

Meanwhile, Ezz Steel reached EGP 39,570 per ton, reflecting a daily rise of 0.8%.