Remittances from Egyptians working abroad reached around $29.4 billion during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, according to a statement issued by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

This marks a 28% increase from the $23.0 billion recorded during the same period a FY earlier.

In February 2026, remittances rose by 25.7% to approximately $3.8 billion, up from around $3 billion in February 2025.

It is worth noting that remittances in January 2026 stood at to $3.5 billion.

In 2025, the remittances jumped by 40.5% YoY to approximately $41.5 billion from about $29.6 billion in 2024.

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