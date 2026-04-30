The Egyptian Real Estate Group turned to net losses, suffering EGP 39.420 million in 2025, against net profits valued at EGP 428,103 a year earlier, according to the financial results.

Revenues declined to EGP 16.792 million last year from EGP 22.484 million in 2024.

Meanwhile, loss per share hit EGP 0.09855, compared to a profit per share of EGP 0.0011.

Established in 1986, the Egypt-based public shareholding company focuses on real estate development and general building contracts, such as the construction of hotels and tourist villages, and housing complexes, among others.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).