Arab Finance: Egypt’s leading consumer finance solutions provider seven has launched its new digital platform that enables customers to access a diverse range of financing needs, from everyday purchases to major financial decisions, through one integrated app, according to an emailed press release.

Building on its strategy to strengthen its position in the Egyptian market, seven offers an integrated consumer finance platform, built on flexibility and trust, through a broad suite of financing solutions, including three main programs that cover diverse usage patterns and meet the diverse needs of customers.

Through its “seven WORLD” programs, the company offers Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services, enabling customers to pay in installments for their purchases for up to 60 months through one of the fastest digital experiences in the market. This is supported by a strong merchant network and a wide range of exclusive offers that cater to everyday needs while providing greater flexibility in managing financial commitments.

Extending this flexibility to mobility, the “seven Wheels” programs provide financing solutions for the purchase of both new and used cars, with a down payment starting from 7%, while allowing the various financing steps to be completed digitally through the seven app, enhancing the efficiency and speed of the overall process.

Meanwhile, the “seven WONDER” programs offer one-time financing solutions covering a variety of needs, including home finishing, furniture, education, and club memberships, as well as premium purchases such as boats, yachts, and jewelry. This is delivered through partnerships with leading real estate developers and key players across multiple sectors, supporting customers in fulfilling their plans within a unified digital ecosystem.

All these programs are delivered through the seven app, which brings together a full range of financing solutions within one interface, enabling users to seamlessly manage their needs and access services in an integrated manner.

“Through this campaign, we aim to deliver a more integrated experience to our existing customers by offering all the financing solutions need across our different programs within one unified system through a single app.” remarked Omar ElFiky, CEO of Seven for Consumer Finance. “At the same time, we are targeting to reach a broader customer segment by delivering an advanced digital experience that reflects the diversity of our services and keeps pace with market aspirations.”

He added, “In line with our commitment to the principles of responsible finance, seven is keen to provide financing solutions distinguished by full clarity in their terms and conditions, enabling customers to make informed financial decisions, while adhering to fair practices that protect their rights and enhance their trust in the services provided.”

“This comes as part of our expansion strategy in the Egyptian market, aimed at reinforcing our position as a comprehensive financing platform and offering innovative financial solutions that support purchasing power and keep pace with the shift toward digital solutions.”

As part of the new campaign, seven has collaborated with star Asser Yassin as the lead face of the brand, alongside the participation of actors Diab, Ali Sobhy, and Moataz El Tony, in a campaign that reflects the diversity of its financing solutions and their uses in everyday life.