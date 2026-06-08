Arab Finance: Egypt’s net international reserves (NIR) rose slightly to $53.134 billion at the end of May 2026, according to data released by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

The reserves increased by 0.24% from the $53.009 billion recorded at the end of April 2026.

The international reserves are external assets that include foreign-currency holdings and gold reserves, which are mostly sourced from remittances from Egyptians working abroad, Egyptian exports, and proceeds from the Suez Canal, among other sources. They are fully controlled by the CBE to be used as a cushion for external shocks.