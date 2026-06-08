Arab Finance: Mortgage financing granted by companies in Egypt rose by 42.9% year on year (YoY) to EGP 7.3 billion during the first two months of 2026, compared to EGP 5.11 billion in the same period of 2025, according to data from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA).

Mortgage refinancing also increased during the period, posting a 31.4% growth to EGP 754 million, compared to EGP 574 million in the first two months of the previous year.

Despite the increase in financing volumes, the number of mortgage contracts declined by 35.6% YoY to 1,908 during the first two months of 2026, down from 2,964 contracts in the corresponding period of 2025.

In February alone, mortgage financing provided by companies reached EGP 4.39 billion, marking a 56% increase from EGP 2.81 billion in February 2025.

Meanwhile, mortgage refinancing in February slipped by 1.7% YoY to EGP 513 million, compared to EGP 522 million in the same month last year.

The number of mortgage contracts signed during February also fell by 39.1% to 865 from 1,420 in February 2025.