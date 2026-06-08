Arab Finance: Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat met with executives from China Energy Engineering Corporation and the China Electric Power Planning and Engineering Institute (EPPEI) to discuss cooperation in renewable energy integration, grid flexibility, energy storage, and the modernization of Egypt’s electricity network, the Egyptian ministry stated.

The meeting comes as Egypt advances its national energy strategy and works toward increasing the share of renewable energy in its energy mix to 45% by 2028.

During the discussions, Esmat reviewed areas of existing and potential cooperation with the Chinese group, highlighting its experience in energy and infrastructure planning, consulting, project implementation, investment, and operations. The talks also focused on EPPEI’s role in supporting long-term energy planning and electricity market reforms in China, including its involvement in major transmission corridor projects and clean energy developments.

The two sides discussed strategies for integrating large-scale renewable energy generation into the national grid, including long-distance electricity transmission, expanding reliance on solar and wind power, and addressing the technical requirements associated with higher renewable energy penetration.

The meeting also examined measures to improve grid flexibility, increase transmission capacity along key corridors, deploy advanced control systems, and utilize energy storage technologies to balance supply and demand across different time periods and seasons. Discussions covered the role of battery storage systems in supporting grid stability and ensuring the efficient integration of renewable energy sources.

Both sides explored opportunities for technical cooperation in grid planning and development, increasing the network’s capacity to absorb additional renewable energy generation, and exchanging expertise in energy storage, electricity transmission, long-term energy planning, electricity market development, and supply security.

The talks further addressed efforts to localize renewable energy-related industries in Egypt through technology transfer, stronger local supply chains, and expanded training and capacity-building programs.

Esmat said Egypt’s ongoing projects and implementation plans indicate that renewable energy will account for 45% of the country’s energy mix within the next two years.

He added that the government is taking the necessary measures to ensure the integration of renewable energy into the electricity system while maintaining safe and reliable operations. He noted that Chinese companies already play a significant role in the implementation of solar and wind energy projects across Egypt.

Esmat also highlighted plans for connected and standalone energy storage projects, which are expected to reach a combined capacity of 14,320 megawatt-hours by 2028. He said these projects are designed to strengthen grid security, enhance flexibility, and improve power system stability.