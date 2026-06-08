Arab Finance: Misr Chemical Industries Company has commenced a series of projects aimed at rehabilitating and modernizing five production units, according to a bourse filing.

This aligns with the Ministry of Environment’s Green Sustainable Industries (GSI) program.

Misr Chemical Industries noted that the first phase, set to be implemented during fiscal year (FY) 2026/2027, covers the rehabilitation of the extraction unit and the hydrochloric acid production unit.

The second phase, scheduled for FY 2027/2028, includes the rehabilitation of three units.

In the first nine months of FY2025/2026, the company achieved net profits after tax worth EGP 397.385 million, an annual fall of 7% from EGP 428.267 million.