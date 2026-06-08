Arab Finance: Banque du Caire has launched a new savings certificate with a fixed annual return of 18.5% for Primo Affluent customers, alongside a broader range of savings products with fixed and graduated returns, as per an emailed press release.

The new Primo Affluent certificate requires a minimum investment of EGP 1 million and pays returns annually. The bank also introduced a second certificate for the same customer segment, offering a fixed annual return of 17.5% with quarterly payouts and a minimum investment of EGP 1 million.

In addition, Banque du Caire launched a three-year savings certificate with a fixed monthly return of 17.25% and a minimum deposit of EGP 1 million.

The bank also introduced a three-year graduated-return savings certificate with a minimum deposit of EGP 50,000 and monthly payouts. The certificate offers a return of 18% in the first year, 16% in the second year, and 14% in the third year.

According to Banque du Caire, the new certificates are part of its strategy to expand savings and investment options and provide customers with products that align with different financial needs and investment preferences.