Arab Finance: Banque Misr has increased the annual return on its three-year fixed-rate Al Qema savings certificate to 17.75% for customers receiving monthly payouts, up from 17.25%, and introduced a new quarterly payout option offering an annual return of 17.85%, effective June 23rd, 2026, as per a statement.

The bank has also made available variable-rate savings certificates with a current annual return of 19.25%, calculated based on the Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) overnight deposit rate plus 0.25%. These include a three-year certificate with a monthly variable return, a four-year certificate with a minimum annual return of 17.50% and monthly payouts, and a five-year certificate with a minimum annual return of 16.75% and monthly payouts.

It additionally offers a three-year certificate with a compounded annual return of 17.75%, payable semi-annually at maturity, generating a cumulative return of 66.56% over the investment period.

In addition, Banque Misr continues to provide a three-year certificate linked to the CONIA rate +0.25%, with monthly variable returns. As of the end of May 2026, the certificate delivered an average annual return of 19.96%.

Certificate denominations start at EGP 1,000 and its multiples, except for the three-year certificate linked to the daily CONIA rate, which is available from EGP 500 and its multiples. The certificates are issued to individuals, with the investment period beginning on the business day following the purchase date.

Certificate holders can also access financing benefits, including loans and credit cards secured against their certificates. Certificates may be redeemed after six months from the issuance date, subject to the bank’s applicable terms and conditions.

Customers can purchase or renew certificates through Banque Misr’s digital channels, including BM Online, as well as through its ATM network and nearly 900 branches across Egypt.