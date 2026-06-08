Nestle Egypt inaugurated a new production line for its "Maggi Double Chopped" products during a visit by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to the company's facilities in 6th of October City, as part of a tour of several industrial projects, as per a statement.

The Prime Minister said the launch of the new production line represents an important step that reflects the confidence of major international companies in Egypt's investment climate and the continued development of the country's industrial and logistical infrastructure.

He added that the government remains committed to supporting serious investors and expanding value-added food industries, noting that the new expansions are expected to increase production capacity, create additional direct and indirect employment opportunities, and strengthen export capabilities to regional and international markets.

According to Madbouly, the expansion aligns with Egypt's strategy of localizing industry, increasing exports, and raising local content across key production sectors.

Tarek Kamel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé Egypt, said the inauguration reflects the strength of the partnership between the government and the private sector and reinforces confidence in the Egyptian manufacturing sector's ability to grow and expand. He noted that Nestlé's presence in Egypt spans more than 125 years of investment, local production, and support for economic development.

He added that the launch of the new Maggi production line marks another step in expanding the company's product portfolio in the Egyptian market through innovative products designed to meet consumer needs while maintaining quality and affordability.

Kamel also said the company remains focused on expanding local manufacturing and increasing local content, supporting the food industry's contribution to the national economy. The latest investments form part of Nestlé's broader efforts to enhance manufacturing capabilities and improve operational efficiency in line with international standards, further strengthening Egypt's position as a regional production and export hub.

Following the inauguration, Madbouly toured the factory and received a briefing from Marwan Omar, Factory Manager, on the company's operations and expansion plans.

Omar said Nestlé Egypt's investments in the local market have reached approximately EGP 7 billion over recent years. He added that the factory produces more than 60 locally manufactured products, with an annual output of around 62,000 tons of food products, in addition to 1.2 billion liters of bottled water.

He noted that Nestlé's factories in Egypt provide more than 7,000 direct and indirect jobs. The company has also doubled its export volume over the past three years, with exports now accounting for about 25% of the total production of its Dry Foods and Bongiorno factories.

Marwan Omar, Factory Manager, added that the number of production lines across Nestlé's three factories in Egypt has reached 78. The new Maggi Double Chopped line has an annual production capacity of 2,000 tons, with 1,000 tons, or 50% of output, designated for export, particularly to African markets.

He also noted that the local component in some products has reached approximately 74%, reflecting the company's efforts to deepen local manufacturing and support Egyptian industry.

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